LafargeHolcim co-combusts 10m tonnes of waste in 2017

LafargeHolcim recovered enough waste to fill around 50 average-sized (200,000 tonnes per year) waste to energy plants in 2017. The Franco-Swiss building materials group treated approximately 10 million tonnes of waste through its Geocycle subsidiary, co-processing it in the rotary kilns of its cement plants around the world. With that, the amount of co-incinerated material had increased by 13 per cent in annual comparison, the group announced.

The potential for co-processing waste materials was still far from exhausted. "We have ambitious plans to continue investing in all parts of the world in order to bring the most advanced technology and solutions to our partners and play a role in solving the global waste problem,” said LafargeHolcim CEO Jan Jenisch. In accordance with the " 2030 Plan" sustainability strategy the group introduced in 2016, HolcimLafarge aims to raise the amount of waste it uses as alternative raw materials or fuels to 80 million tonnes per year by 2030, increasing the current figure of 54 million tonnes per year by nearly half.

