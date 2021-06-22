Ordinary recovered paper grades edge higher on UK market in June

With recovered paper arisings dwindling, bulk grades experienced a boost in demand from Asia at the start of June, which prompted a rise in prices in the UK. Small price increases also emerged for grades used to produce publication paper, even though market experts noted that the recovered paper stream contained much more graphic paper again.

Less recovered paper is being collected in June than was in May in the UK, as is typical for the time of year. However, year-to-date arisings are slightly higher than at the same stage in 2020, sources told EUWID.

Logistics issues are still hampering activity, many market experts complained. While sea containers for export to Asia have become more readily available again, there are significant constraints in road transport because of the lack of lorry drivers. The manpower shortage was not only limiting the amount of recovered paper collected from customers but also transportation to British seaports and mainland Europe.

