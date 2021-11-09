New president for BIR Ferrous Division

TSR Recycling COO Denis Reuter has been appointed president of the Bureau of International Recycling's Ferrous Division, the international recycling federation announced on 8 November. According to the umbrella organisation, Mr Reuter has served on the board of the Ferrous Division since 2019. He has been with TSR Recycling, a subsidiary of Germany's Remondis group, since 2010. He is responsible for all the trading activities for both ferrous and non-ferrous metals of the whole group, said the BIR.

Mr Reuter succeeds Gregory Schnitzer of Sims Metal Management, who took on the role in the autumn of 2018. BIR President Tom Bird thanked the departing division president for "his excellent services as President of the BIR Ferrous Division and his continuous support to BIR in the past difficult period".