Oetinger acquired by Czech metals processing company

The German aluminium recycler Oetinger has changed hands for the second time in five years. Following the secondary aluminium producer's insolvency in 2013 and its successful reorganisation under the ownership of the investment company SSVP III, the Czech metals processor Metal Trade Comax (MTC) has now acquired all share of the Oetinger Aluminium Group.

Headquartered in Velvary, north of Prague, the Czech company has focused on the processing of cold rolled and zinc-coated steel and aluminium. It also owns a small aluminium smelter producing aluminium alloys.

The acquisition of the Oetinger smelter in Weißenhorn and Neu-Ulm would result in the creation of a leading European aluminium recycler, Oetinger said in a letter to its customers. Both companies wish to continue their current operations and to intensify their cooperation in the weeks and months ahead.

