Original collected stock plentiful on German used textiles market

Germany’s waste textiles market is experiencing relatively abundant availability of original collected stock for the time of year. "Stocks of original collected material are very high, and swap bodies are full," reported one major collector, for instance. As a result, several companies are turning down deliveries, especially from new customers.

Sources said that the high availability is connected to good collection volumes over the summer, especially in August, which had exceeded expectations. Moreover, sorters without their own collection infrastructure had responded to slow sales of sorted clothing by taking holidays or eliminating a few special shifts. However, high collection volumes consisted of poorer quality material, which was common for the season, as was the higher level of contaminants in collected stock.

Little movement is evident on the sales side, insiders agreed. Business with Eastern Europe re-mains stable and is "keeping the industry alive" and thus garnering the attention of the entire sec-tor, according to one market player. A lack of liquidity caused by a shortage of foreign currency is still the biggest problem in Africa. Moreover, Chinese competition is increasingly leaving its mark in Africa with both new and second-hand clothing entering the market.

