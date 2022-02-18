Original collected stock remains scarce on German waste textiles market

Collected stock is still in high demand at the start of the new year: Original collected stock is “ridiculously tight” and inventories are “very sparse,” say market participants. “Our warehouse is empty,” confirmed a major collection company, noting that one positive side effect was that buyers were eager to maintain good relationships with suppliers and were paying quickly.

Despite many inquiries, collectors have generally been supplying only regular customers lately. Longstanding business relationships had therefore become even more important, they explained. EUWID respondents were not very optimistic about the outlook for springtime collection volumes. The weak demand for new clothing observed towards the end of last year as a result of the pandemic could have an impact, collectors say.

Overall, arisings are more or less back to pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly there are increasingly reports that collected goods were also being exported. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, arisings were around 20 per cent higher – and some players even reported an uptick of 30 per cent, as other competitors had suspended collections due to the pandemic. Last year, however, collection volumes dropped off by roughly the same amount. Overall, therefore, “we are roughly flat compared with 2019,” commented one respondent. This roller coaster ride was clearly due to the pandemic. The slump in volumes in southern Germany was more pronounced than in the North or East of the country.

