Paprec sets new turnover target of €5bn

French recycling and waste management group Paprec reported annual sales of more than €2.2bn in 2021. The company, which has around 12,500 employees, expects its turnover to exceed €2.5bn this year and grow further in the following years. "We plan on doubling this turnover over the next ten years to reach €5bn and 30,000 employees," said the company’s founder and president, Jean-Luc Petithuguenin, last week. According to Paprec’s vice managing director Mathieu Petithuguenin, the group also aims to expand its activities outside of France, especially in the UK, Poland and Spain.

In pursuit of these plans, the company carried out its fifth round of financing, bringing on board new shareholders to support Paprec over the long term and "consolidate the group’s proactive growth policy". With this latest round, the capital increase in the 2021 and 2022 financial years amounts to €326m, lifting the group’s equity to more than €800m.

Paprec describes itself as the third-largest player on the French recycling and waste management market. The company was originally a small player in the recovered paper sector when it was acquired in 1994 by Jean-Luc Petithuguenin, who had previously worked for the predecessor of environmental group Veolia. Paprec now operates 280 sites in eight countries and handled 16 million tonnes of waste in 2020.

