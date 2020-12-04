Pepsi plans switchover to 100 per cent rPET in more European markets

PepsiCo plans to switch over to 100 per cent recycled PET bottles in nine European countries over the next two years. The international food and beverage concern said that the change-over would reduce its consumption of primary fossil-based PET by 70,000 tonnes per year result and result in CO2 savings of around 40 per cent per standard bottle. PepsiCo had already pledged to end the use of primary PET in its beverage containers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2021.

Single-use bottles from primary PET would also be phased out in Greece, Poland, Romania and Spain next year. France, the UK, Belgium and Luxembourg are to follow in 2022. The changeover applies to both company-owned and franchise bottlers.

In some countries, PepsiCo has committed to eliminating the use of primary PET bottles not just for Pepsi brands, but for all the soft drinks it distributes. In France, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, for instance 7Up, Mountain Dew and Lipton Ice Tea are to be sold in bottles made of 100 per cent rPET. In Poland and Romania, 100 per cent rPET would also be used for Mirinda bottles.

Silviu Popovici, CEO, PepsiCo Europe said his concern was committed to immediate action to address the plastic waste challenge. "Starting with these nine markets, we are working to incorporate 100 per cent recycled plastic into our beverage bottles so we can minimise our use of virgin, fossil-fuel based packaging. We will also look to go further and faster in other European markets where the conditions allow," he added.