Price increases on the German market continued for post-consumer PET bottles, flakes and regranulate in January. Despite very good demand overall, most market insiders who spoke with EUWID were extremely unhappy about the direction the market was taking. The price differential between primary PET and recycled PET (rPET) was widening, which is why the first customers have reportedly announced that they will buy less recycled material in February.

Many market participants regarded these price trends as “unhealthy”. PET converters would increasingly return to using primary material and reduce the recyclate content in their products if prices for rPET continued to climb, they warned. Against this backdrop, some market experts are now assuming that prices for PET recyclate will soon peak and the rising trend will be reversed.

