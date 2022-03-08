Upward trend on German PET recycling market has levelled off a little

In February, many market players in Germany described post-consumer PET bottles, flakes and recycled pellet as too expensive. Flakes cost €300 more and regranulate fetched up to €900 per tonne more than primary PET, recyclers said, adding that they had frequently faced the impacts of converters being reluctant to make purchases. Projects increasing the use of recycled PET in products were being delayed as a result, market players said.

In a few instances, recyclers even reported that their inventories of flakes had built up because customers did not want to pay the high prices anymore. The gap between primary PET and flake prices had to be narrowed, one recycler commented.

Consequences of war in Ukraine for industry not clear yet

The repercussions of the Russian war against Ukraine are not yet clear for the plastics recycling industry. Some respondents fear a breakdown in supply chains because the shortage of lorry drivers will likely become even more severe. After all, many shipping companies in Europe are reliant on Ukrainian drivers who largely work for Polish and Lithuanian transport or haulage companies. According to the German Haulage, Logistics and Waste Management Federation (BGL), one in every three lorry drivers working for Polish transport and haulage companies come from Ukraine. Many drivers from Ukraine had stopped working immediately after the first reports of fighting to return to their families as quickly as possible, BGL reported.

