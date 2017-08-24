Prices for clear PET flakes rise further

Demand for clear PET flakes has not let up in Germany in August. The majority of recyclers had been able to raise prices because the primary PET price had jumped unexpectedly. Clear bottles remain sought after, especially as arisings were much lower than they had been last year in August due to the weather. Market insiders spoke of a 10 per cent decrease in arisings. Those who hoped that purchase prices would decrease in August were largely disappointed.

With problems at two European virgin PET production facilities at the end of July, it had been impossible to predict how prices for primary PET would develop. Companies processing flakes had originally planned to cut purchasing and stop accepting higher prices. However, because the supply of primary PET tightened in August, driving up prices, this strategy was soon out of synch with market conditions.

PET recyclers in Germany are operating at capacity, and in some cases at record levels. The availability of bottles varied. Some recyclers spoke of a calm month as far as supply was concerned; for others it was a stretch to secure input volumes. Under these circumstances, there was little opportunity to stock up on bottles for the winter when arisings are low.

The full report on the German PET bottle market including the table with price changes appears in issue 18/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 6 September 2017. Online subscribers can already already access it here:

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.