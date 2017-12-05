Prices for German post-consumer PET bottles climb again

November brought little meaningful change for German PET recyclers. While the amount of bottles arriving at recycling plants in the first half of the month rose somewhat, not all recyclers were well supplied and the increase some experienced had not been the result of higher arisings. Some deliveries that could not be shipped in October due to transport capacity shortages were made in November.

At the middle of the month at the latest, availability declined sharply. In contrast, strong demand for clear flakes continued, while coloured flakes were harder to move.

The market remained difficult for regranulate producers. Lower prices for primary PET and high prices for used bottles had made the production of regranulate a losing proposition for months now, recyclers told EUWID.

