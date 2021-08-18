Prices of ordinary recovered paper grades move sideways in Germany in July

Developments on the German recovered paper market in July were described as "relatively unspectacular”, at least with respect to the ordinary grades. Prices for these grades typically moved sideways. By contrast, prices of medium recovered paper grades were more dynamic, rising by double-digit Euro amounts per tonne compared to the previous month.

The paper industry’s hopes of falling prices for mixed paper and supermarket paper and board were disappointed once again in July. The situation eased somewhat, even though demand was unusually strong for the summer months, because arisings have recently been "absolutely normal and comparable to previous years”, said one market watcher.

But not all EUWID respondents shared this opinion and they reported that availability could vary significantly from region to region. Arisings in the southern part of Germany are still very good, according to market participants, since these states were the last to start school summer holidays, while arisings in western, northern and eastern Germany are scantier.

