Raids in Austria: waste companies suspected of market manipulation

Several companies active in the Austrian waste management sector are alleged to have violated cartel law regulations over an extended period of time. According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Austrian Federal Competition Authority (BWB), the companies are suspected of engaging in price fixing and market sharing as well as having colluded on tenders. Searches were carried out simultaneously at more than 20 locations. The BWB is being supported in its investigations by the Federal Criminal Police Office as well as by the authorities in the federal states.

The businesses under investigation are located in the states of Lower Austria, Carinthia, Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria and Vienna. The anti-competitive activities alleged may have adversely affected private households as well as commercial and industrial companies.

Energie AG Oberösterreich has acknowledged that it is being investigated. A site in Hörsching operated by its subsidiary Energie AG Oberösterreich Umwelt Service GmbH was among the locations searched. The parent company says that it is actively involved in the investigation of the allegations and has assured the Federal Competition Authority of its full willingness to cooperate.