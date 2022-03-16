Growing uncertainty on German recovered paper market

The repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are also being felt increasingly on the recovered paper market. A growing number of German paper manufacturers are idling their machines, at least temporarily, because of the steep rise in energy costs triggered by the war. A few market players forecast that demand for recovered paper – and thus prices – might fall palpably in the weeks ahead as a result. The haulage situation continues to deteriorate as well.

That being said, prices for most grades initially edged higher again in February, as expected. By way of explanation, sources often underscored the relatively low collection volumes. More material is apparently destined for export to the Far East again, too, at least from the European countries neighbouring Germany. This scanter supply coincided with persistently brisk demand from the paper industry.

The full market report including price changes in February and industry views on the outlook for the next weeks appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (06/2022) out on 22 March. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

