Recovered paper supply better than feared in France, prices mostly stable

The recovered paper market in France presented a relatively balanced picture at the beginning of the year. Sufficient recovered paper was available to supply paper mills and prices remained stable almost across the board compared with December.

Several market players were worried in December that logistical problems might escalate and that the shortage of lorry capacity might be worse than in other years. As it turned out, the shortage of drivers was less severe than anticipated and paper mills faced no major supply problems over the festive period even if no downtime was taken for maintenance. Their recovered paper stocks receded over Christmas and New Year as usual but recycled containerboard producers reported well-filled stockyards again in the third full week of January.

Against this backdrop, some recovered paper merchants had expected prices for ordinary grades to ease. Concrete market signals were seen in early January in Germany when buyers began talking about price cuts, but these ultimately failed to materialise. Prices remained unchanged on that market and prices in France followed the same pattern, a few EUWID respondents said.

The full market report for the recovered paper market in France appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (02/2022), published on 26 January. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

