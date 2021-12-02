Prices for ordinary recovered paper grades in Itally falling

Recovered paper has become more readily available in Italy, with prices for quite a few grades softening in November as a result. The most commonly used grades – the ordinary and deinking grades – were affected. High grades remain in short supply and prices were stable or even increased slightly in isolated cases.

Paper mills in the Italian packaging sector are not worried about their recovered paper supply at the moment. Insiders noted that supply was decent in November, so they had enough raw material on stock. Paper manufacturers were facing high costs from all quarters right now, so they were keen to cut recovered paper prices – and succeeded in doing so, merchants said.

These comparatively unattractive prices were compounded by logistical challenges as in previous months and in some cases had even grown worse. One merchant said that a shipping firm had pushed back the date for it to load recovered paper not once but nine times. Quite a few merchants also said that demand from Asia had subsided, a claim that not everyone was able to confirm. All things considered, most traders were exporting less recovered paper to Asia in November than in months past.

