Further price increases on Italian recovered paper market in October

Italian recovered paper prices remained high in October. In a new round of mark-ups, it was first and foremost the high grades that saw increases while the ordinary grades saw only occasional, minor adjustments. That being said, there were early signs of a potential softening of prices in November, at least for ordinary grades. Upward pressure on prices for ordinary grades subsided during the month.

These grades were still sought-after, and manufacturers of recycled corrugated case material reported that their order books remained good. However, some market participants found that paper mills now had decent amounts of recovered paper on stock, and several suppliers noted that collection volumes in Italy had started to climb.

Another factor was that Far East exports were not very brisk in October and demand from this region was cooler. The trend might now turn around on the Italian domestic market, too, in the opinion of some market observers.

The full report on the recovered paper market in Italy appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (22/2021) published on 4 November. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

