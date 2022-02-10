Turbulence from Germany spills over into Polish recovered paper market

The recovered paper market in Poland had stabilised during the fourth quarter of 2021 and started off the new year without much hubbub. However, since the beginning of February, some turbulence from Germany has been spilling over onto the Polish market.

Experts attributed the increased urgency in securing material to surprisingly low recovered paper arisings in Germany for this time of year, coupled with ongoing high demand. If prices therefore rise as expected, the first increases would likely come for supermarket corrugated paper and board in western Poland, since some of this material is exported to Germany. Polish paper mills would then be forced to adjust their purchase prices to the new levels.

Extended holiday downtimes hold Polish arisings low

Collection volumes in Poland were also rather meagre in January, according to merchants. They note, however, that this is typical at the beginning of the year. Since 6 January is a Polish national holiday, the industrial plants which supply a large share of the recovered paper only really started their operations in the new year beginning on 10 January. Production disruptions and extended plant holidays, made necessary for example by the inability to secure parts and materials at the factories, were another reason for the reduced arisings.

