Reconomy to acquire Reverse Logisitics Group

The British waste management service provider Reconomy continues to grow. Following the acquisition of packaging take-back system Noventiz, the company is also purchasing the German Reverse Logistics Group (RLG). The transaction, through which Reconomy will acquire 100 percent of RLG's shares, was completed on 18 December and was to be retroactive to 1 January 2020. The parties to the deal did not divulge the purchase price.

Reconomy considers the acquisition of RLG a continuation of its long-term strategic plan "to become to become a global leader in tech-enabled services to drive the circular economy". In addition to the new capabilities RLG brings to Reconomy, RLG would also give its new owner a global presence in core disciplines, Reconomy said.

RLG says that it operates more than 20 sites on four different continents and offers its services in more than 80 countries around the globe. For the current year, its revenues are estimated at over €170m. Together with Reconomy's existing activities, this would bring the concern's revenues for 2020 to more than £465m, the company said.