Italien recovered paper prices peak in May

The scarcity of recovered paper in Italy pushed prices to new heights in May, especially for ordinary grades. However, they may have peaked in the middle of the month. EUWID sources confirmed that the tide then turned, with several respondents reporting that prices for old corrugated containers (OCC) already started to soften. However, most market experts did not see any real price cuts in May, especially as paper and cartonboard mills were reportedly taking a wait-and-see approach.

At the same time, there were the first signs of recovered paper availability starting to improve as businesses and industrial enterprises were slowly reopening. In the last week of May, market players said that collection volumes were rising – albeit very slowly. They were expecting the increase to become more palpable in the coming weeks.

