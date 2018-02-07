Recovered paper recycling rate rises in Europe

Half a million tonnes more recovered paper were collected in Europe in 2016 than had been in the previous year, even as paper consumption decreased modestly. The resulting recycling rate for paper reached 72.5 per cent in 2016. A rate of 71.9 per cent had been reported a year earlier.

“Clearly, an important step has already been taken towards reaching the 2020 target of 74 per cent paper recycling,” said the European Paper Recycling Council (EPRC). The objective is part of the voluntary commitment made by the council’s members and supporters – umbrella groups representing the European paper industry and other actors along the paper value chain.

EPRC highlights what it considers positive achievements at the regional level in 2016. The number of countries with a recycling rate below 60 per cent had continued to fall, dropping to nine. At the other end of the scale, 17 countries how have recycling rates exceeding 70 per cent, according to EPRC’s 2016 Monitoring Report.

