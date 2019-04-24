Recovered prices weaken again in France

April has turned out to be another month of very limited exports to China and abundant supply of ordinary recovered paper grades on the French market. Accordingly, the fourth month of the year ushered in renewed price reductions, a development not everyone had necessarily anticipated. Old corrugated containers (OCC, 1.05) were especially hard hit because they are reportedly most readily available. Mixed paper was a little scarcer, and here prices stayed the same or only edged lower. The situation was similar for supermarket paper and board (1.04).

The different baselines for the ordinary grades were the result of several customers having already secured the first markdowns in March, while others had still paid unchanged prices last month.

Ordinary recovered paper grades remained in abundant supply in France. Collection volumes in March and April were reportedly fairly small for the time of year, but on the other hand, hardly anything is being exported to China at the moment. Demand from French recycled corrugated case material manufacturers was described as relatively stable.

