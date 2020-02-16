Recylex: unfavourable conditions and falling prices make a dent in sales in 2019

The financially stricken group Recylex experienced another sharp fall in its sales in 2019. In mid-February, the company announced that its consolidated group sales had dropped 16 per cent in a year-on-year comparison to €306m in the 12 months ended 31 December. Recylex had posted sales of €365m for 2018, down from €450m in 2017. The company said that this downward slide was prompted by unfavourable business and trading conditions, which had sometimes deteriorated significantly, and by falling prices for lead and zinc.

Recylex has not made earnings figures public since 2017. The latest information about its net debts, put at €181m, dates back to 20 December 2019. The group’s top priority was to “develop sustainable solutions to enable the continuation of its future activities,” Recylex’s CEO Sebastian Rudow said at the presentation of the concern’s sales figures. “In this respect, we are actively pursuing the divestment projects for which we have received several marks of interest.”

