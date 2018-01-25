Remondis acquires majority stake in Danish waste company

The German waste management group Remondis strengthens its presence in neighbouring Denmark. The company announced today that it had taken over a majority stake in M. Larsen Vognmandsfirma A/S based in Copenhagen. The purchase price was not disclosed. The completion of the transaction is still subject to regulatory approval.

Remondis describes M. Larsen as one of the leading environmental services operators in the country. Its owner Claus Barslund “had been looking for a strong partner for the future strategic development of his company that accounts for broad international experience in the field of environmental services”. The management team and Mr. Barslund will remain part of the company to ensure continuity and participate in the further development of M. Larsen's activities going forward, the German company reported.

Together with M. Larsen, Remondis wants to establish new strategic cooperations in Denmark including public private partnerships and business partnerships. The new partnership with M. Larsen would enable to grow its market presence in Denmark, and to achieve its objective of developing a truly sustainable circular economy across Northern Europe, the company reported.

M. Larsen is reportedly active both in municipal and commercial waste management. In its municipal operations, the company provides services to more than 1.3 million inhabitants. The company’s commercial waste business handles about 100,000 tonnes of recyclables annually. The company employs around 700 people at 15 sites in Denmark and operates 344 commercial vehicles.

