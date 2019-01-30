Remondis acquires operations from Rutgers Milieu

Germany's largest waste management company is expanding its presence in the Netherlands. Remondis purchased waste collection and treatment activities belonging to the Dutch environmental services company Rutgers Milieu retroactive to 1 December 2018. The parties to the deal did not divulge the purchase price or release any information with regard to the turnover generated by the operations sold.

According to Rutgers Milieu's director and owner, Rienko Rutgers, the company wants to specialise further in the niche market of fire extinguisher dismantling and plastics recycling. "This is our specialism and we want to focus on it," he said. "We know Remondis as a company from the region with which we work already. Because of this cooperation, the sale of the waste collection activities was a logical choice and, more importantly, the best option for our customers."

Jan Kempers, regional director Remondis Nederland said, "We have a strong regional presence and can deliver added value through a total package of services." Implementation of the takeover was currently underway and progressing well, he added.