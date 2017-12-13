Remondis takes over Belgian waste company De Vocht

Germany's largest waste management company Remondis is expanding its presence in Belgium through the acquisition of the family-owned business De Vocht. As part of an ownership succession plan all shares of De Vocht NV and Frans De Vocht NV have been purchased retroactive to 1 July, Remondis said. De Vocht is headquartered south of Antwerp in Rumst and will operate under the name of Remondis De Vocht BVBA. The company's former owner Jan de Vocht will continue to serve as the company's managing director.

According to Remondis, the De Vocht business focuses on the sorting of mixed construction and demolition waste and has been increasingly active in the commercial waste sector for several years. The company has its own sorting plant and processes around 160,000 tonnes of material per year.

"With the acquisition by Remondis, De Vocht continues the tradition of an established family business, while offering commercial and industrial customers in Flanders and Brussels high-performance alternatives for the environmentally sound recycling of their waste," said Werner Hols, Managing Director of Remondis International.

Remondis has been active on the Belgian market since 1993. With subsidiaries and sister companies such as Rhenus, Buchen and Xervon, the concern reports that it has more than 15 sites in Belgium. Remondis announced the acquisition of the waste management company BVBA Vervoer Depoorter in Oostende around a year ago.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.