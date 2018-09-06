Remondis takes over insolvent scrap dealer Lindauer

The waste management concern Remondis has acquired the Lindauer & Co. GmbH scrap metal business based in Heilbronn in the Southwest of Germany and does not intend to continue operations at the site. Asked for comment by EUWID, the law firm of administrator Marcus Enger confirmed the story, first reported in the regional daily newspaper Heilbronner Stimme.

When contacted by EUWID, Remondis said that it did not intend to continue Lindauer's operative business. Its scrap metals subsidiary TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG had taken over only some of Lindauer's movable assets. The acquisition of the Lindauer property, where Remondis plans to locate operations of its own, had been carried out separately.

Founded in 1908 by Dreyfuß & Söhne and taken over by Lindauer in 1938, the company based at Heilbronn's Salzhafen port was active in the trade and processing of ferrous scrap, foundry scrap and non-ferrous scrap metal. In the spring of this year Lindauer entered administration, and insolvency proceedings were opened last Saturday. The insolvency administrator did not wish to comment on the reasons for the company's financial difficulties, but noted that the cause was not related to the operative business.

According to the most recently published figures appearing in the German Federal Gazette, Lindauer generated revenues of €13.0m in the 2015/16 financial year and booked a loss of around €120,000. In the reporting year, the company had 24 employees.