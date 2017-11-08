Revenue growth for Veolia's waste management division

In the first three quarters of the year, the French environmental services concern Veolia generated revenue of €6.64bn worldwide through its waste management activities. This represents an increase of 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

A number of factors drove the growth in revenues. They include higher prices for services and secondary raw materials, and increased waste volumes thanks to new contracts, notably in France, the UK and Germany, the company announced on Tuesday. The adverse revenue affect of the sale of the French scrap metal recycler Bartin at the end of 2016 had been more than offset by acquisitions in the US, Brazil and Asia, according to Veolia.

The full report on Veolia's quarterly report appears next week in issue no. 23 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.