Sims Metal Management expands British presence

The northern English metal recycler Morley Waste Traders and its subsidiary Lord and Midgley have been taken over by Sims Metal Management. The international recycling group describes Morley as a leading UK-based metal recycler with ten facilities across Yorkshire. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Morley handles more than 150,000 tonnes of scrap metals and associated materials annually, according to its own account.

Sims Metal Management reports it now owns 50 ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling facilities across the United Kingdom following the take-over. "Morley's activities in North England fit strategically with our own current footprint and will be a valuable addition to our Europe Metals business," commented group CEO Alistair Field. So far, Sims' metals recycling operations had two locations in Yorkshire, in Sheffield and Hull.

