Conditions in some segments of the German waste plastics market were dramatic in August. Grades such as commercial film, which has until now primarily been shipped to China, were particularly severely affected. Exporters suspended purchasing in August and withdrew their price offers because it was not certain whether orders from China would follow. It was entirely uncertain what would happen in September, said both dealers and waste management companies. For the time being, they plan to ship until the end of the first week of September.

It remains impossible to say when or even if it will be possible to ship some plastic scrap grades to China. Market insiders said that the situation was now even more dramatic than during the financial crisis of 2008 because the remarkable tightening of China's import policy was likely to be permanent, respondents said. Summing up his impressions of the last few weeks, a veteran market player described the mood as fluctuating between "a sense of impending doom" and "cautious optimism". Exporters are hoping that business with China will continue provided the goods are thoroughly sorted and clean. However, the industry views the maximum contaminant content of 0.3 percent for imported secondary raw mate-rials, as proposed in a draft regulation by the Beijing environment ministry (see EUWID 17/2017), as impossible to fulfil.

