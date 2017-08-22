Steel scrap prices up sharply in Germany

Ferrous scrap prices on the German domestic market moved markedly higher in August. The most important sources of momentum came from the deep sea export market. Demand from Turkish mills was strong at the moment, and producers of long steel products, in particular, were operating at high capacity utilisation rates thanks to the booming construction sector. The integrated steel mills had also left scrap ratios unchanged following the recovery of the iron ore price.

Scrap merchants with steady nerves, who waited rather than closing deals at the beginning of the month, were able to secure the best terms in the end. In some cases, the mills had been willing to pay only the prior month’s prices at the start of August, but had quickly had to add to that in order to ensure that they received sufficient volumes.

Merchants with Italian mills as customers were unable to deliver scrap at any point during the third week of August because of the celebrations surrounding the Feast of the Assumption (Ferragosto). Moreover, rail freight transport along the Rhine Valley, one of the main north-south rail corridors, has been disrupted since last week after tracks were damaged as a result of a land slip tied to tunnelling work.

