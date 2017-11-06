Stena Metall on a path to growth

The Swedish recycling concern Stena Metall ended its 2016/17 business year with double-digit gains in revenues and earnings.

Revenues climbed by a more than a third compared to the prior year, rising to SEK22.35bn (ca. €2.29bn). According to the company's annual financial report released late in October, annual earnings for the year ended 31 August stood at around SEK423m. This represented an increase of 59 per cent over the prior-year value.

CEO Anders Jansson attributed the stronger figures to the company's financial discipline and the effects of continuous improvements. The concern had strengthened its market position in all business areas despite comparatively stable market conditions. Assuming the exiting "relatively positive" market conditions continue, the president and CEO anticipates further earnings growth for Stena Metall the current business year.

