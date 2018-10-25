Stena Metall posts record earnings

The Swedish recycling group Stena Metall has closed its 2017/18 financial year with a result it describes as "the best so far in the company's history". The group posted double-digit growth rates for sales and profits for the year ended 31 August. Performance in prior-year had also been strong.

Stena Metall's net profit increased by 38 per cent to SEK585m last year, or about €56m. In the same period, the group increased its turnover by almost one fifth to SEK26.7bn (€2.56bn). Overall, market conditions had been stable for most of Stena Metall's activities, reported Anders Jansson, the company's CEO, and the group has improved its market positions.