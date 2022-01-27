Stena Metall sells German fridge recycling business to Munich investment firm

Stena Recycling is selling its German fridge and freezer recycling activities to the Munich investment company Quantum Capital Partners. The acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in Stena Recycling GmbH was notified to Germany's Federal Cartel Office last week. When contact by EUWID, Quantum Capital said that it expected the transaction to be completed before the end of the first quarter. Further details would be announced at that time.

Stena Metall operates three Weeelabex-certified refrigerator recycling plants via its subsidiary in Germany, with a combined capacity of around 50,000 tonnes per year. With around one million units of cooling equipment processed every year in the country, Stena wrote in its annual report that it has a market share of around 35 per cent. In its 2019/20 financial year, the group recycled some 41,500 tonnes of fridges and freezers in Germany.

Until around 2016, Stena's e-scrap recycling activities in the German market had extended to additional categories of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). At the start of 2020, it had begun again to recycle other kinds of equipment on a small scale. According to the German subsidiary’s most recent annual report, the move has allowed it to diversify its operations and achieve lower unit costs.

The most recent full-year figures for Stena Recycling GmbH stem from the 2019/2020 financial year. In the September 2019 to August 2020 reporting period, higher volumes and prices enabled the company to raise its revenues by 16 per cent to €31.8m. The increase in turnover also led to an improvement in earnings. The recycler rebounded into the black and posted a profit of just under €130,000 for 2019/2020. In the previous financial year, it had reported a net loss of €410,000.

Stena Metall's recycling business posts record results in Q1 of 2021/22

"The strong result that was reported last year has continued into fiscal year 2021/22”, Stena Metall stated in comments on its group-wide recycling operations. The division benefited from "a continued strong underlying market and demand for Stena Recycling’s services, which has been reflected in high volumes as well as improved margins”, the company stated in the report on its first financial quarter, which began on 1 September 2021.

The recycling division’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reached SEK 683m in the past quarter, equivalent to around €65m. "This is the highest quarterly result reported for the group ever”, Stena Metall said. "All markets and business areas are contributing to the result".

Compared to the Ebitda of SEK466m generated by the recycling division in the same period of the previous financial year, this year’s quarterly Ebitda is up by nearly half. The divison contributed almost 70 per cent to group Ebitda, which reached SEK 993m in the past quarter, up from SEK 589m last year. Stena Recycling "continued to attract new inbound customers in all markets”, CEO Anders Jansson commented.

