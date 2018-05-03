Strong revenue growth for Veolia in Q1

Revenues from Veolia's international waste management operations reached €2.268bn in the first quarter of 2018, up nearly 10 per cent at constant exchange rates, the French concern announced on Thursday in Paris. Waste revenues had been boosted by acquisitions in Germany and Northern Europe, partially offset by the sale of the industrial services activity in the US. Growth had also been helped by commercial successes and higher waste volumes.

Across its waste, water and energy businesses, Veolia had experienced growth in every geographic zone. The international concern reported revenues of €6.419bn for the first quarter, up nearly 6 per cent at constant exchange rates. Group share of current net income stood at €193m.

