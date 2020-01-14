Subdued outlook for waste plastics in Germany

Once again in December, there was a drop in the prices of waste plastics and the regranulate produced from them. While supplies were good, demand remained moderate, especially since primary plastics were still inexpensive and converters often wanted to start the year with low inventory levels. In many cases, recyclers and converters closed their operations for holiday breaks from Christmas until New Year's Day.

Recyclers expect 2020 to pose an enormous challenge and they do not anticipate a quick trend turnaround. Even homogenous post-industrial plastic waste also remained under pressure. Some recyclers have now stopped purchasing certain grades. A few converters offered suppliers some support and accepted volumes, in some cases with price discounts.

