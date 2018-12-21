Suez names new CEO

The French environmental services concern Suez will see a change at its helm next year. Bertrand Camus is to succeed Jean-Louis Chaussade as CEO on 14 May. His appointment by the board of director was unanimous, the company announced yesterday.

Mr Camus, 51, has been with Suez since 1994 and currently serves as senior executive vice president responsible for Africa, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and India. He has previously been responsible for the group's operations in North America and its water activities on the French domestic market.

Mr Chaussade has been CEO of Suez since July 2008. The 67-year-old's term is due to end in May, the group added.