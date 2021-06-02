Supply of ordinary RCP grades tighter than expected in Italy

Calm is only slowly returning to Italy's recovered paper market. Prices for ordinary grades had started to recede from early April’s peaks when reports of low collection volumes and minor upward pressure began to surface in the middle of May. While prices declined in early May and small price hikes during the month remained the exception, there has been no clear price slump.

Prices had been falling consistently since just after Easter but then levelled off towards the middle of May. Paper mills still had a hard time getting their hands on enough material because a large share of collected mixed paper was sold through the Comieco consortium and unavailable on the open market, sources said.

Prices of new shavings of corrugated board (4.01) went also down in May, but remain on a relatively high level. This grade is generated at box plants, which sometimes sell it directly to paper mills. In return for higher prices for new packaging paper, paper producers were ready to make some concessions on recovered paper prices, market participants explained.

The full report on the Italian recovered paper market appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (11/2021) out on 2 June. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

