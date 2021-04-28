Recovered paper supply situation eases in France

The situation on the French recovered paper market is no longer quite as tense as it has been in recent months. After a very turbulent March, when prices for the ordinary grades spiked to record highs, there were no further increases in April. But thanks to good demand, there were no signs of a trend turnaround this month, either. Consequently, prices in France for mixed paper and board (1.02), supermarket paper and board (1.04) and old corrugated containers (OCC, 1.05) remained unchanged in April compared with the previous month.

In March, it had been primarily recovered paper buyers from Germany who had caused upheaval on the French market as they were urgently looking for paper and prepared to pay very high prices. This buying frenzy abated in April, market participants said. Demand remained good from all sides, but there were said to be barely any spot prices on the market. EUWID respondents explained that buyers of ordinary grades had stocked up on material in recent weeks and had sufficient inventories in April. This was also true for domestic paper mills.

Supplies of ordinary recovered paper grades returned to normal in April, EUWID was told. Most respondents did not have the impression that collection volumes were lower than was typical since the pandemic hit last year, despite the renewed introduction of stricter containment measures in France at the beginning of the month.

