The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, Nestlé and Unilever launch Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance

Four international consumer goods companies have joined forces to improve the collection and recycling of plastic waste in sub-Saharan Africa. The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, Nestlé and Unilever launched the "Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance" in Kigali, Rwanda during the Africa CEO Forum.

“A lack of collection and recycling capacity in many African markets coupled with growing populations is creating a growing problem of plastics waste. We see an opportunity to tackle that problem in a way that creates jobs and reduces dependency on imported materials while alternatives to plastics are developed”, the Alliance stated.

The four companies plan to „facilitate and support their local subsidiaries to engage proactively in market level public private partnerships, industry collaboration and alliances” and to “share knowledge, encourage innovation and collaborate on technical and other solutions appropriate for Sub-Saharan Africa as well as participate in local pilot initiatives”. The alliance is also to “engage with the investment community, policy makers and others to accelerate the development and financing of the necessary waste management infrastructure and systems”.