Thyssenkrupp manager new Aurubis CFO

Rainer Verhoeven will be the new chief financial officer at Aurubis. Mr Verhoeven (48) will be joining the German copper manufacturer from Thyssenkrupp and take up his new post on 1 January 2018. He would likewise become the board member responsible for finance, said Aurubis. That position has been filled on an interim basis by board chairman Jürgen Schachler, since the concern's previous CFO, Erwin Faust, was forced to step down for medical reasons in June.

Mr Verhoeven studied international management in Germany and the Netherlands. He has been with Thyssenkrupp since 1996, most recently in the corporate accounting department. He has held the position of CFO for Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel GmbH in Gelsenkirchen since 2014.

Commenting on the new appointment, Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG, said, “With Mr Verhoeven, we have gained a well-versed manager who has a wealth of corporate experience at his disposal, also outside of Europe. His expertise, which not only extends over all core business disciplines, will provide significant impetus for Aurubis’ growth and performance."

