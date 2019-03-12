Transition period for Indian import ban

The Indian government is prepared to allow recyclers an additional six months to comply with the import ban on solid plastic waste that it imposed last week. According to a memorandum from the Indian Ministry of Environment, businesses in "Special Economic Zones" and "Export Oriented Units" may be permitted to continue imports until 31 August 2019. The transition period was being provided "in view of ongoing industrial activities in such units and to ensure smooth compliance of these norms".

In a report published last year entitled "Beat Plastics Pollution", the Ministry of Environment put per capita plastic consumption in India at 11 kg in 2014/15. Worldwide the figure stands at 28 kg. Per capita averages for China, Europe and the US are reportedly 38, 65 and 139 kg per per-son.