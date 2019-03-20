Veolia and Nestlé to cooperate on plastic waste

The environmental services company Veolia and the food and beverage group Nestlé want to cooperate more closely in the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic waste. Plastic packaging is to be the focus of the collaboration, the companies explained in their announcements. Together, Veolia and Nestlé intend to launch projects in a total of eleven countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Through their partnership, the concerns also plan to “explore technologies” for processing plastic waste including chemical recycling and pyrolysis. Using these technologies, Nestlé plans to boost the recycled content in its bottled water packaging to 35 per cent and in all its product packaging to 15 per cent by 2025. The cooperation with Veolia will also help the transnational food and drink company achieve its target of making all of its packaging 100 per cent recyclable or reusable by 2025.

“This partnership is another specific step to accelerate our efforts in addressing the critical issue of plastic waste. Leveraging on Veolia’s technology and expertise, we will start with pilot projects in multiple countries, with the intention of scaling these up globally,” said Magdi Batato, executive vice president, head of operations, at Nestlé.