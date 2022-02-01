The French environmental services group Suez is beginning "a new chapter". Its new owner Veolia completed the sale of the businesses that form the "New Suez" to a consortium of investors on Monday. The spin-off includes Suez's waste management and water activities in France, along with water activities in several other countries including Italy, the Czech Republic, India and Australia, as well as other environmental and digital activities worldwide. Those operations now belong to investors Meridiam and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which each have a 40 per cent holding, and the French bank Caisse des Dépôts and its partner CNP which together hold a 20 per cent stake in the "New Suez".

The ownership consortium pledged to support the company in further developing its two historical businesses, waste management and water activities, within France and internationally. The new Suez had "real growth prospects and strong capacities for innovation in France and worldwide". The operations which make up the new group together generate nearly €7bn in annual revenues and have approximately 35,000 employees. The business is led by general director Sabrina Soussan, who stepped into the role on 1 February as previously announced.

For Veolia, the sale marks "the culmination of the combination with Suez, initiated 17 months ago, and a starting point to enter the future of a global champion of ecological transformation with a solid balance sheet". The Suez operations retained by Veolia after its acquisition of the company will raise its annual revenues by around €10bn to €37bn. The concern's headcount increases to approximately 179,000 employees worldwide.