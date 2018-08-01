The waste management operations of environmental services group Veolia benefited from "very good volumes, even in France" during the first six months of 2018, according to the French group's chief financial officer Philippe Capron. Combined with "very strong" hazardous waste activity and the ramp-up of new assets, especially in Asia, this enabled the company to partly offset continued pressure on recovered paper prices, Mr Capron reported today at the presentation of Veolia's half-year results in Paris.

Overall, the waste activities' achieved "robust growth", with revenues rising 7 per cent to €4.688bn in the first half. The increase was due in equal parts to organic growth and acquisitions. At constant currency exchange rates, the growth rate reached close to 11 per cent. Such double-digit growth was "unheard of in recent times", commented Mr Capron.

Veolia did not publish the waste operations' earnings, as the group reports its results across all divisions by geographic regions. Veolia's consolidated revenue stood at €12.6bn in the first half of 2018, up 3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to the owners of the company increased from €198m to €225m.

The full report on Veolia's half-year figures will appear next week in issue 16/2018 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management.

