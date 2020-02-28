Veolia reports growth in waste management revenue

The waste management activities of French group Veolia generated global sales of €10.2 billion last year. At constant currency, this is an increase of almost six percent, according to the environmental services group's annual results presented in Paris today. Veolia did not publish the results of the division as a whole.

The company highlighted plastics recycling and hazardous waste as particular growth areas. Last year, revenue from plastics recycling rose 26 percent to €319 million. Veolia generated €2.5 billion in revenues from hazardous waste management, with a 14 percent growth rate. The group intends to expand these activities further and has set itself a target of €4 billion in revenue for 2023.

Antoine Frérot: "solid growth"

Group CEO Antoine Frérot described 2019 as "another year of solid revenue and profit growth. Our targets have all been surpassed." Revenue increased by five percent to €27.2 billion. Net income after minority interests amounted to €625 million, an increase of 42 percent over the previous year.

The full article on Veolia's 2019 financial year and its new strategy for the period to 2023 will appear in issue 5/2020 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management, out on 4 March.