German wte market proves robust and stable in a year defined by Covid-19

The German market for treatment of mixed municipal waste proved to be fairly stable and robust in a year profoundly affected by the spread of the coronavirus and the ensuing economic downturn. The market was relatively balanced at the close of the year, which barely any market players would have predicted at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the whole, treatment prices were also stable at a relatively high level, even though they softened slightly in some regions. The collapse in prices that some respondents had feared in spring did not materialise. “The pressure is now gone,” said one market participant, “but there is no shortage of fuel.”

The market for municipal waste treatment, like the recycling markets, felt the impact of the pandemic in 2020. While the effects of a slowing economy were noticeable at the beginning of the year, commercial waste volumes plummeted when Germany’s first lockdown was imposed in mid-March. However, volumes rebounded quite quickly in the third quarter of the year, market participants told EUWID.

Germany’s recent attempt to slow the spread of Covid, the “lockdown light”, which started in early November, had much less of an impact, especially since not all industries were equally affected by the government restrictions. The country’s second “hard” lockdown is to run from 16 December until 10 January and will involve most of the same measures adopted in the spring, including the closure of schools, daycare centres and shops for non-essential products over and above the previous restrictions. Waste management companies, processors, traders and plant operators across Germany put the cumulative negative impact of the pandemic on commercial and industrial (C&I) waste volumes this year at around 5 to 10 per cent.

