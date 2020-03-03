Steep drop in PE film prices on German market

Prices for most waste plastics grades in February were stalled at the previous month’s level in Germany. Demand for many grades has not yet reached the expected levels and remains sluggish. Now, the coronavirus outbreak has become an added source of uncertainty for the market. Efforts to slow the spread of the virus have already caused a marked slowdown in exports of recyclable materials.

Because of a shortage of containers for sea cargos from Europe to Asia, freight rates climbed sharply in February. Exporters therefore slashed their purchase prices for mixed commercial film destined for Indonesia and Malaysia. Hardly any volumes are currently heading to Asia, market sources told EUWID.

The full report on the waste plastics market in Germany appears in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management 05/2020 out 4 March 2020.

Our online subscribers can access the report immediately here.