Waste plastics prices still trending higher in Germany

Plastic scrap prices increased across the board in Germany in March. Top-quality commercial film scrap prices soared during the course of the month, sometimes becoming more than €100 per tonne more expensive. The scarcity of primary plastics continues to fuel the upward trend in waste plastics prices. Recyclers are often reporting that they are allocating volumes, and even regular customers cannot secure enough material. Market players frequently described current trading conditions as unprecedented.

Recycled PP appears to be in the strongest demand, although PS, HDPE, LDPE and PVC also became more sought-after because of a scarcity of primary plastics in Europe. April would likely have additional mark-ups in store, due in part to a hefty jump in what recyclers had to pay for waste plastic feedstock. Demand from converters remained lively for the time being because there were still no signs of primary plastic supply improving, recyclers believed. It was hard to make reliable forecasts for the next few months, but some recyclers think that it will remain a seller’s market until the summer.

Commercial mixed PE film exports continue to command higher and higher prices. Exporters were raising their buying-in prices almost daily. Demand was coming from India, Turkey and still from Malaysia and Indonesia. German export merchants still think that they are at a disadvantage compared with rivals in neighbouring countries because enforcement of the export ban prevented them from dispatching waste plastics directly from German sea ports to non-OECD countries.

